Tyler club shooting suspect flees, victim in serious condition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The victim of a shooting at the Country River Club in Tyler underwent emergency surgery and is currently in serious condition.
Friday at approximately 1:00 a.m., Smith County dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a shooting. Deputies responded to the Country River Club located at 13087 Hwy 271 in Tyler.
Information was received that a male victim had been shot in the leg and the male suspect fled the area in a black four-door vehicle.
According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office the victim was bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was going in and out of consciousness and a deputy quickly applied a tourniquet above the wound to stop the bleeding. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler by EMS for treatment.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location and began their investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.
