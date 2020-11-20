Surveillance video shows missing Lone Star woman

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Surveillance video from a business in Lone Star shows a woman who was reported missing walking down S. Main St.
The video from Ram Rod Trucking shows Brenda Leftwich, 70, walking south along the road. Police said the video was taken Wednesday at 5:52 p.m.
Leftwich was last seen leaving the Rabbit Hole Restaurant on Highway 259 and heading south on foot. Police said this was between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Leftwich is diabetic, and may suffer from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to family members.
If you have seen her, please call the Lone Star Police Department or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
