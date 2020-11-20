St. Bonaventure’s basketball team pulls out of Thanksgiving Day game with with SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks already are dealing with uncertainty less than a week before their season is set to tip off.
The Lumberjacks will be opening their season at a three day multi-team event known as “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Coach Kyle Keller was set to put his team up against Rhode Island on Wednesday, St. Bonaventure on Thursday and Towson on Friday.
St. Bonaventure posted on social media Thursday night that they would be pulling out of the event due to a positive OCVID-19 case.
Keller said they will play a game but he has not been given any official word as on noon on Friday for who that team would be.
