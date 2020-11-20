SFA football team heading to Memphis as big underdogs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will take on the Memphis Tiger in what is set to be their final game of the fall 2020 season Saturday morning.
SFA heads into the matchup at a 39 point underdog against the 4-2 Tigers.
Last week SFA secured a winning season and can finish no worse than 6-4 after the game inside the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
“We are a little shorthanded,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I think we got 19-20 guys on IR that are done for the year with injuries. Throw that on top of the opt outs an we are down a third of our roster and we are a young team. Going out and playing a team like Memphis will be tough but we are glad to be playing. So many teams are wishing. Here we are about to play our 10th game and some teams in our league and across the country haven’t had 10 practices. "
What will happen after the game with the team is still unknown. Seven teams in the Southland Conference have opted to play in the Spring. The Lumberjacks can not play with the conference since they played 10 games in the fall. The FCS only allows for it’s schools to play 11 games in a year. The ‘Jacks are considering one more game in the spring.
“We wanted a full schedule. We played 10,” Carthel said. “We purposely did not schedule an 11th game. Because of the way the rules are set up you can play in the fall and the spring. You saw North Dakota State play a game and will now play 10 in the spring. We are looking to do the opposite of that. "
Carthel said the main benefit would be the time they spend with their student-athletes.
“It will allow us to do some things with the program from a workout standpoint and hours with our kids. It will allows us to continue to get a little more experience and time with them.”
It is tough as of now to say who that opponent could be.
“Who we will play is to be determined,” Carthel said. “[Athletic Director] Ryan Ivey and I have had discussions. We have put out some feelers and everything else. With the FCS there is a lot of condensed schedules and trying to find the right date that fits and someone who will play is challenging.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.