One dead from gunshot wounds in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One man has died from gunshot wounds according to Longview Police.
Thursday, at 6:43 p.m., the Longview Police Department responded to a shot fired call in the area of 15th St and Young St.
Officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Longview Police detectives are actively working this case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Detective Powell 903-237-1157. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
