Lufkin ISD coach arrested on drug charge

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin lineback coach, recruiting coordinator, Cameron Blake Davis was arrested Thursday by Lufkin ISD police.
Davis was charged with attempt to obtain controlled substance through fraudulent means, and is being held on $75,000 bond.
In a statement Friday, Lufkin ISD confirms Davis’s arrest and that he is no longer with the district. The statement also said the Lufkin ISD police department will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation.
