Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the first half of the day, with more sunshine peeking out by the mid to late afternoon. Winds will not be as breezy as the past couple of days, and temps look to top off in the middle 70s across most of the area. A stray sprinkle or brief light shower will be possible today, but most of East Texas will remain dry. We will see a very similar forecast for Saturday as well, with a fair mix of sun and clouds, the chance for a few stray showers, and middle to upper 70s for afternoon highs. Rain chances increase on Sunday as our next cold front will begin to move through the area just after lunchtime. Rain will be most likely for areas north of Interstate 20 and for now it looks like Deep East Texas will be lucky if they receive more than a tenth of an inch by the end of the day. Rain chances become much more likely later on Tuesday as cold front #2 moves through East Texas, and showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Tuesday afternoon to very early Wednesday morning. Skies stay dry through Wednesday afternoon and Thanksgiving, then cold front #3 looks to move in just after lunchtime on Black Friday.