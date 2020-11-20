East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid conditions expected through this evening and tonight. A Mostly Cloudy start is expected on Saturday with Partly Cloudy skies expected by afternoon. As a cold front slowly moves through East Texas on Sunday, from North to South, clouds are expected along with scattered showers and a few thundershowers (30-40%). Monday looks to be Partly Cloudy and cooler with no rain expected. A warm front on Tuesday morning and a cold front on Tuesday evening should bring back the clouds and increase our rain chances to 50%. 30% chances are likely on Wednesday morning before skies become Partly Cloudy. Mostly Sunny and very mild for our Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy...Safely. Black Friday looks to be cloudy with a 30-40% chance for showers and thundershowers as another cold front moves through late in the day. Have a wonderful weekend, East Texas.