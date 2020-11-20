East Texas Ag News: Fall leaves and pine needles produce organic benefits for lawn

Burning is not really the best option either. When younger, I thought it was cool to have a burning leaf pile, but neighbors who suffer from allergies or asthma often find that burning leaves aggravates symptoms and makes breathing difficult. Not too long ago, one of my neighbors came storming over after the ashes from my burning leaves drifted down the road and settled on his newly waxed and detailed sportscar. I’m not sure that relationship has mended.