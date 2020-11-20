DA’s Office declines Chapel Hill school board election fraud case

From Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney: After a thorough investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the charge of Unlawfully Witnessing Absentee Ballot Application against Carolyn Lewis has been declined. Although probable cause existed at the time of her arrest, there is insufficient evidence at this time to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Based on all the evidence collected, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office has no evidence which would call into question the results of the May 2019 Chapel Hill School Board election results.