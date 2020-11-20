DA’s Office declines Chapel Hill school board election fraud case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office released a statement Friday saying the charge of Unlawfully Witnessing Absentee Ballot Application against Carolyn Lewis has been declined.
In 2019, according to a sheriff’s office press release, the district attorney’s office notified the sheriff’s office on April 10 of a potential elections fraud case. Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson had uncovered several absentee ballots that were witnessed by the same person, so she contacted the DA’s office.
From Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney: After a thorough investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the charge of Unlawfully Witnessing Absentee Ballot Application against Carolyn Lewis has been declined. Although probable cause existed at the time of her arrest, there is insufficient evidence at this time to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Based on all the evidence collected, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office has no evidence which would call into question the results of the May 2019 Chapel Hill School Board election results.
