WATCH: Organizers of Thanksgiving food drive talk about bringing their vision to reality

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ashley Amie and Kali Kuts from gospel radio KGLD joined East Texas Now to spread the word about a Thanksgiving food drive.
Amie said they have partnered with churches, Services of Hope, and Farmers to Family to organize the production of 40,000 food boxes containing fresh farm-raised meat, dairy, fruit, and vegetables.
The boxes will be made available to the public Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Progressive Baptist Missionary Church parking lot, 1415 W. 29th St. in Tyler.
