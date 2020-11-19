1 of 4 suspects arrested in connection with Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - US Marshals have arrested a Tyler man who is one of four accused in the shooting death during a scuffle on West Vance Street in July.
Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Brantley is one of four suspects in the case. Warrants are out on the other three. Erbaugh said one of the other suspects is from San Antonio and the other two are from Tyler.
According to Tyler police, they received a call on July 9 around midnight, from EMS stating they had responded to a call at 608 W. Vance St and found a person deceased with a gunshot wound.
A man was found lying dead in front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Draveon Tykeith McCullough, 21, of Tyler, was the person who died.
The resident stated someone knocked on his door and when he answered the door, a gun was pointed at him and a struggle ensued. During the struggle the deceased was shot.
The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.
