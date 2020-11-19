State reports over 9,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 9,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses on Thursday.
The report states 6,343 students tested positive while 3,307 staff tested positive.
The number is up for students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Nov. 8, 5,097 students tested positive and 2,818 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 31,678 student cases and 18,742 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
Longview ISD has two new student cases among students and no new cases among staff.
Lufkin ISD has 13 new cases among students and three new cases among staff.
Nacogdoches ISD reports no new student cases and three new cases among staff.
Tyler ISD has 26 new cases among students and 23 new cases among staff.
