Playing softball with ‘Borrowed Time’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of senior citizens are like little boys playing softball; the oldest player is 81 years old, while the younger ones are in their late 60s and 70s. They call themselves “Borrowed Time.”
“You’ll see just about every walk of life and race represented here, in and out we have no holds barred on who we take in. If they have a desire to play, if they want to play fair and have fun they can be on our team,” said team captain Larry Archer.
Terry Weiss just completed his 50th consecutive year of playing in a Tyler league. Aches and pains are a part of the deal when you’re 81 years old.
Traveling is limited; Borrowed Time always play at home.
“We really just play the tournament ball because were an older team,” he said.
And do they have fun?
“That’s what we’re about, you know, you show up at the dugout and the score is 14 to 3...are we 14 or are we three, we’re having a good time.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.