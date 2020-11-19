Former Smith County paramedic gets 60 years in prison for child porn case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County paramedic has accepted a total of 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Matthew Tyler Clearman, 43, of Lindale, was charged with five counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Clearman appeared in Judge Jack Skeen’s court on Wednesday through a Zoom hearing. Prosecutor Heath Chamness said he has offered Clearman stacked sentences which equal to 60 years in prison. Clearman pleaded guilty to three charges, accepting 20 years on each.
Clearman was arrested in August after Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators allegedly found hundreds of child pornography images on multimedia devices at his home.
Chamness said Clearman could have time to consider the offer but the offer would not get any better. If Clearman turned down the offer, the case would proceed to trial with the possibility of more indictments being filed against him, Chamness said.
Clearman said Wednesday morning he wanted time to consider the offer. He came back to court a short time later and accepted the offer.
According to a press release, SCSO investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 14. The cyber tip stated that two files were uploaded to Instagram from a user with a know IP address, and further investigation revealed that the IP address belonged to Clearman.
The cyber tip also included two photos, the press release stated. One was of a man wearing firefighter bunker gear and a fire helmet. The other photo allegedly depicted child pornography.
“Investigators located a Facebook page for Matthew Clearman and observed his ‘profile picture’ as the same photograph of the male subject wearing the firefighter gear.,” the press release stated.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Clearman’s home.
Clearman was a paramedic with CHRISTUS.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.