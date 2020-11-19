Police: Lufkin resident found dead in home; man caught using his credit card

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Lufkin man, and have arrested someone who was using his credit card.
Stevie Taylor was found deceased in his home in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive on Sunday evening by a friend who went to check on him. The friend said he was concerned about Taylor because he had been unable to reach him by phone for a day.
On Monday, someone used Taylor’s credit card at a local convenience store. Detectives identified the credit card fraud suspect as Edward Coleman Jr., 57, of Lufkin.
Coleman was arrested after he was caught attempting to use Taylor’s credit card at another local convenience store Tuesday.
Coleman is charged with two counts of credit card abuse. He also had a parole warrant and remains in the Angelina County Jail without bond.
An autopsy was ordered, and the results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
