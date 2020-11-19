East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear to Clear Skies expected overnight tonight with a warmer feel to the overnight hours. Mostly Cloudy skies will greet us on Friday morning and a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Saturday will, once again, start off Mostly Cloudy with a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Clouds on Sunday with a few scattered showers possible as a cold front passes through. The chances are less for Sunday than we were thinking just yesterday. Rain chances on Tuesday are a little better now, at 40%. Most of the rain should be just that...rain. A few showers are possible again early on Wednesday as the front actually passes through. Thanksgiving appears to be a good day with a very, very slight chance for a shower or two. Have a great day.