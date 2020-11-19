NET Health: Substantial community spread of COVID-19 in several East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health District has added Henderson County to its list of East Texas counties experiencing the highest level of COVID-19 community spread.
NET Health defines substantial spread as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission.” Substantial spread is currently happening Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Rains counties, according to their latest infographic. These are six of the seven counties that are in NET Health’s jurisdiction.
The community spread levels are determined using the average number of all positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and the final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
