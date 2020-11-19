Junior League of Tyler hosting home edition of Mistletoe & Magic

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Junior League of Tyler (JLT) has been working tirelessly to adjust their initiatives in order to make sure the challenges presented by COVID-19 do not affect the health and safety of its membership, the community, and the nonprofits they serve. After much thoughtful consideration, with support from the City of Tyler and approval by The Junior League of Tyler Board of Directors, JLT has decided to move forward with a Mistletoe at Home fundraiser, inviting the community to support local nonprofits, endorsed by the Junior League of Tyler, while staying home for the holidays.