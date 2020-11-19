ETCOG splits $1M in coronavirus funding between East Texas jurisdictions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announces $1 million in grants from the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Criminal Justice Division awarded to East Texas jurisdictions to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assisted local jurisdictions in applying for these funds after Governor Greg Abbott announced in July 2020 that $41 million had been made available for cities and counties in Texas.
Local units of governments may use funds awarded under the CESF Program for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing, and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The following CESF Program grants have been approved for the East Texas region:
- Smith County - $246,084
- Harrison County - $262,295
- City of Marshall - $50,116.73
- City of White Oak - $11,369.34
- Rains County - $130,481
- City of Palestine - $10,008.20
- Upshur County - $32,962.54
- City of Mineola - $98,442
- City of Jacksonville - $47,052.09
- City of Winnsboro - $25,697.01
- City of Point - $10,698.71
- Gregg County - $163,895.96
