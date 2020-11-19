East Texas law officer hospitalized with COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thoughts, prayers, and support are going out to an East Texas law enforcement officer who is now hospitalized with COVID-19.
Detective Joey Johnston of the Kilgore Police Department is currently in Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview.
Affectionately known at Kilgore PD as “Tiny,” the 30-year-old Johnston came down with COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Friday.
“I was doing alright to begin until I felt like something would go wrong,” said Susan Johnston, Joey’s mother. “And quickly things weren’t going right.”
Susan comes every day with a sign supporting Joey from the parking lot. She uses binoculars to see him in his hospital room window.
“Unfortunately, it’s the only thing I can do right now. Let him know that although I’m not physically there, I’m always with him,” she said.
However, this is not for just a quick hello or a wave. Sometimes she stays for four or five hours.
She wears a necklace bearing Joey’s badge number.
Fellow KPD officers have met and prayed with his family, and they have supported Susan’s effort.
His wife AJ is a paramedic and able to stay with him because she had COVID several weeks ago.
Susan has had a hard time dealing with Joey, who is a mountain of a man, being struck by this.
“A horrible feeling to feel so helpless with nothing you can do not even sitting by his bedside and holding his hand,” she said.
Susan hopes that all East Texans will keep Joey in their prayers.
“I have a wonderful son who’s not doing too well right now, and we need some help with some prayers,” Johnson said.
Susan said Joey is not out of the woods yet.
He’s received a third treatment for COVID-19.
Susan said she’ll show up at the parking lot every day until Joey recovers.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.