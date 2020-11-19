East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The most recent market numbers show the feeder class average prices for those weight categories weighing 500 pounds and down ended mostly firm compared to last week.
Meanwhile, weight class averages over 50 pounds saw a drop of 1 to 3 dollars, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished 3 dollars lower and slaughter bulls trended steady. The continued dry weather in the wheat country plus higher corn prices again showed minimal effect on the market’s board closing and the feeder calf demand and prices.
