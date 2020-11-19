Better East Texas: Election fatigue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The election – at least the voting part of it – is behind us by several weeks, and states now have several additional weeks to get their election results certified in preparation for the Electoral College vote in December.
For most states, the results were largely known, and votes tallied, on election night. There were exceptions for mail in, military and some other absentee ballots, but you could easily see that state totals were essentially done. Millions of votes rounded up and counted, reliably, on election night.
Then came the delays in a handful of states. From Georgia to Pennsylvania, Nevada to Alaska, states all had different excuses for delays in getting one hundred percent of the votes counted. And then the lawsuits from the Trump camp followed. There are still some court decisions to be made but states, especially those that were delayed by more than two weeks, must come up with better systems of counting ballots in the future.
Some of these are just typical slowdowns in mopping up the count process, but some just have horribly slow systems. And that breeds distrust by everyone. It appears that mail-in ballots are here to stay and may increase in future elections, even here in Texas.
So, states must create and refine systems now to handle that front. Even Alaska must improve their process for getting ballot boxes into counting centers that currently, are given a week or longer to arrive. America must lead in election accuracy and transparency, and now is the time for states to fix their issues – and that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.