Athens man accused of shooting at 2 in parking lot; nobody hurt

From the Athens Police Department
ATHENS, Texas (News Release) - On Tuesday, 17 November 2020, at approximately 1:06 PM, the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Jonathan Street, in Athens. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found two vehicles and two apartment buildings had been damaged as a result of gunfire.
Witnesses reported that a subject walked into the property and fired approximately six rounds at two (2) individuals in the parking lot. The bullets struck the two vehicles and penetrated the windows of two different apartments. No one was injured.
Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect vehicle and direction of travel. Officers search the area and located a person of interest. Detective Wesley Hoover and Detective Taylor Rice processed the crime scene and were able to review security video.
Upon further investigation, Detective Hoover was able to identify the suspect, that is responsible for this shooting incident, as Lamontee D. Rodriguez, 26, of Athens. Henderson County 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm.
Mr. Rodrigues was later located and arrested in the 700 block of West Larkin Street without incident. Mr. Rodriguez was interviewed and later booked into the Henderson County jail.
The investigation into this offense is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.