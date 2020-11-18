Week 13 Red Zone Preview: Pewitt, Newton coaches preview game of the week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week on Red Zone Preview, we’ll speak with coaches from around East Texas to get their take on this week’s match ups.
Pewitt Coach Richard Strickland and Newton Coach Drew Johnston will preview the game of the week and what they feel are their teams’ strengths going into it.
Plus, Coach Ricklan Holmes will join us to preview Tyler High’s game against Highland Park.
Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames join us for the Red Zone Preview Show, Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.
