Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful afternoon ahead! Skies will be sunny and temperatures warm into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with partly to mostly sunny skies and mid 70s. Winds will start to pick up by the end of the work week. Saturday, you will notice a bit more cloud cover will start to move into our area and one of two sprinkles are possible. More rain will move in on Sunday as a cold front passes through. This front will bring showers, gusty winds, and a cool off to the mid 60s. Even cooler air will move in on Monday with highs only making it into the upper 50s. Cool temperatures and cloudy skies will carry over into Tuesday as well.