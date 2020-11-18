WebXtra: Man talks about car getting shot up at Gilmer gas station

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jamey Boyum talks with David Quinalty, the man who was about to gas up at a Gilmer convenience store when his vehicle was fired on multiple times Monday morning.
Quinalty was at the gas station when Craig Steven Harwart, 55, allegedly began firing gunshots after having a disagreement with a clerk.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect evaded a traffic stop by shooting at authorities, but was later located at his home where he allegedly opened fire on deputies, wounding one of them. Two Upshur County vehicles have several bullet holes that had been tagged by investigators. The Texas Rangers have taken over that investigation.
Harwart was shot and put in the hospital. He was arraigned at the hospital on Tuesday, where he is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.
