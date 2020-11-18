WEBXTRA: Lufkin Panthers in playoff mode as season enters home stretch

By Caleb Beames | November 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 5:43 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers did not rest on their second bye week.

They kept up the intensity even after Cleveland forfeited their game to the Panthers due to COVID-19.

Lufkin needed the win to stay alive in the playoff race. Now, they need their final two games to go their way to get in the playoffs.

“Every game is a playoff for us,” said head coach Todd Quick. “We have to win every game. They understand where we are and the hole we have dug.”

Now they will prepare for a Thanksgiving week game against Caney Creek next Friday.

