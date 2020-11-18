TJC police officer shoots armed person while responding to crime report

ETN: Press conference with TJC police chief
By Jeff Awtrey | November 18, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 12:52 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A TJC Campus police officer shot someone who was armed while responding to a call.

TJC Police Chief Michael Seale said the officer responded to a situation where a TJC employee was being threatened. Seale spoke from the intersection of Lake Street and Baxter Street, where crime tape was up.

Seale said Texas Rangers were taking over the investigation. Seale said the incident is under control and the threat is over, but he could not comment further.

