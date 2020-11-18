State announces $420M reimbursement for Texas schools to continue remote learning

“Throughout the pandemic we have maintained full funding for our schools, including the increased funds provided by House Bill 3, so that our students don’t fall behind as we fight the coronavirus. Schools have established a wide-range of remote learning programs and have made laptops, tablets and WiFi hotspots available to students who need them to remain on track. This $420 million in federal CARES Act funding for Operation Connectivity, along with the $362 million in federal CARES Act funding that we have already provided, will ensure our schools — particularly in rural areas — remain on the cutting edge during the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.