SFA basketball coaches optimistic a week from opening tip off

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball teams are a week away from the start of their seasons and their coaches remain optimistic as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
The Lumberjacks will head to Connecticut for a three day event know as “Bubbleville”. The team will be in a pod where they will play Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and Towson.
“I think once we get up there and test negative we will be alright and will be able to play,” men’s coach Kyle Keller said. “We are seeing more teams shut down but we are not ignorant to think it wasn’t going to rise. Everyone knew during the winter months this was going to happen. Now, how do we handle it at this point? I have told my guys that whenever the time is ready we will play games. There has been a lot of change and I stand by that statement. That was made four or five months ago and I stand by it.”
The Ladyjacks were set to start their season at a three da event in Katy next week but a week ago that was dropped. Coach Mark Kellogg and his staff were able to get in on a similar event in Arizona where they will now open up against Arizona State, St. Mary’s and VCU.
“Everything that goes into these games is going to be different,” Kellogg said. “As the Southland said today [on a conference call], ‘If we can get to the starting line, Wednesday the 25th then I think we will be okay. It is going to be different. Every place we play is going to be different. The benches could be set up different. Once we get into the rectangle and onto the court I think we will be able to forget about everything else.”
