Red Raiders beat Baylor with last-second field goal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing Baylor at home at Jones AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2008, the Red Raiders rallied, getting a 25-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay on the final play of the game to beat Baylor 24-23 Saturday afternoon.
Coach Matt Wells made a change at kicker this week and Garibay had four field goals on the afternoon. Garibay also had punting duties today.
Texas Tech opted to use two quarterbacks, swapping series with Henry Colombi and Alan Bowman. On the first series, Colombi, who started his 4th straight game, led the team down to try a field goal.
Matt Wells made a change at kicker this week and Jonathan Garibay kicked a 48-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
On their second series, the Red Raiders brought Alan Bowman in and after two running plays, his first pass was intercepted and returned for a Baylor touchdown and the Bears went up 7-3.
In the third quarter, Baylor Quarterback Charlie Brewer, who came to Texas Tech football camp as a kid scored on a six yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 20-6 lead.
Tahj Brooks had two second half touchdown runs, the second cut the Bears lead to 23-18 with 11:48 left in the game.
A Garibay Field Goal brought Tech within 2 at 23-21 with 4:41 left.
Bowman ended up settling down, finishing 14-23 for 181 yards and 1 interception.
Colombi went 9-15 for 76 yards.
The Red Raiders move to 3-5 overall as they enter another bye week. Texas Tech will visit Oklahoma State and host Kansas.
