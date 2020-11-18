1 person dies when pickup, 18-wheeler collide

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The driver of a pickup died when his truck was struck by an 18-wheeler.
It happened at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in Marshall, Texas.
And as of 4:20 p.m., the section of East Loop 390 North between Karnack Highway and Victory Drive remained closed to traffic, authorities said. Motorists were being asked to find an alternate route.
The collision occurred as the big rig was traveling south on Loop 390 and the pickup was turning north onto the loop from Scottsville Highway, according to Marshall police.
The driver of the pickup, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.
The crash is being investigated by Marshall police and Texas Highway Patrol troopers.
