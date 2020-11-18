No knife used in ’stabbing incident’ between two Tyler High students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An incident between two students at a high school on Tuesday resulted in one student being sent to the juvenile attention center.
The “stabbing incident” occurred at Tyler High between two male juvenile students during school hours, according to Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines.
The stabbing was not done with a knife, Hines said. The item used was not able to be divulged pending investigation.
One student was taken into custody to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The other student was treated by the school nurse and was released to his parents.
The school was not put on lockdown. Students were held in class for a short time while the situation was dealt with by the on-campus Tyler ISD PD officer, Hines said.
The incident is under investigation. The district will look at any disciplinary action, and then they will send it to the district attorney’s office.
Counselors are available on campus if needed by any students.
