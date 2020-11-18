NFL increases COVID-19 protocols for all teams

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Football League is taking steps to ensure they can finish their season without any major shutdown as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
According to ESPN, a memo was sent to all 32 NFL franchises that stated they must go to the league’s intensive COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of this season. Those protocols include having virtual only meetings and masks or face shields will be mandatory anywhere in the facility including practice areas.
“It has been said many times that our 2020 season cannot be ‘normal’ because nothing about this year is normal,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in the memo. “Flexibility and adaptability have been critical to our success to date and we must continue with that approach.”
According to an ESPN article, teams that have been in the intensive protocols have seen a greater than 50% reduction in close contacts. 28 of the 32 franchises have been through the protocol so far. This list includes both the Cowboys and Texans.
