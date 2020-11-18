5 new signal boxes in Tyler showcase local art

TX-323 Loop and Kinsey Drive: Sponsored by Quality Choice Solutions Real Estate Services. (Source: Christie Daugherty)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:05 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program, Beauty and the Box, adds five new boxes to the list of wrapped traffic cabinets.

The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 72 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.

The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped:

TX-323 Loop and Kinsey Drive: Sponsored by Quality Choice Solutions Real Estate Services. (Source: Christie Daugherty)
South Beckham Avenue and East Front Street: Sponsored by Texas Oncology Tyler (Source: Valeria Barnhill)
South Broadway Avenue and East Front Street: Sponsored by Freedom Financial Group (Source: Art by John R. York)
West Houston Street and South Vine Avenue: Sponsored by Jan Barton (Source: Art by Robin Grubbs Morris)
West North-West Loop 323 and West Gentry Parkway: Sponsored by Glass Recreation Center (Source: Art by Allan Pierda)

