New food truck rolls into Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When a door closes, sometimes a window opens. At least this is the case for owner Travis Koehn of a new food truck called Lot 402.
“I was a home health physical therapist assistant, but this year that kind of went downhill,” Koehn said. “I’ve always wanted to do the food truck, so I thought now was a good time as any.”
Koehn said he needed another way to make income and has always loved to cook for others. He makes burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings and more.
“I feel like food trucks are a little bit more safe than going into a restaurant. Your contact with people is a lot less,” Koehn said. “It’s just me, so I feel like it’s more safe during this time, too.”
Owner of Chambers Smokehouse, Brandon Chambers, said they saw an increase in business when restaurants closed.
“Once we opened business was really, really, really good,” Chambers said. “You know, almost, probably 75 percent increase in sales when we opened back up in the middle of the pandemic.”
Chambers said they did lose a lot of revenue as big events and festivals got cancelled. As well as local bars and breweries getting shut down. Chambers says their truck is often at Front Porch Distillery, Fredonia Brewery, and Lufkin street fairs.
“The other main thing that I had a difficult time with was finding supplies. As a big restaurant you’ve a lot of big restaurant companies that you go through and get your supplies from,” Chambers said. “I don’t have access to that as much.”
They’ve been able to make up most of the lost revenue, Chambers said, as more people come to them for lunch. Koehn said he hopes people will continue to support local businesses.
“A food truck is just as fast, almost, as going to a fast food place or quicker than a restaurant. If you’re in a time crunch come see us,” Koehn said. “It takes five, ten minutes maybe.”
Lot 402 is in the Lufkin Floors Unlimited parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Chambers Smokehouse is in Lufkin and Nacogdoches throughout the week.
