NCAA extends recruiting dead period through April 15, 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - High school sidelines and weekend select ball tournaments will be void of college recruiters for a little longer.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that they would extend the recruiting dead period through April 15 for all sports. With football that means it has been over a year with coaches not meeting face-to-face with high school recruits. March of 2020 was the last time any college coach could meet with a recruit in person.
Coaches have been able to reach out over the phone and with virtual call methods like zoom. What this effects is game evaluations in person and official on campus visits. Athletes could come on campus to look around or watch a game but cannot have any communication with the coaching staffs and must pay for their ticket.
“I feel there will be more misses then hits this year,” SFA football coach Colby Carthel said back in September. “We are being diligent in how we approach it.”
While the virtual meetings have worked coaches still like the face-to-face contact.
“You want to see the live and get to know them in person to see who they are before you commit thousands of dollars,” SFA soccer coach Tony Minatta said. “This process has been difficult.”
