Man arrested in connection with 2016 Jacksonville pedestrian death

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Etoile man has been arrested in the 2016 death of a pedestrian on SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville.
Colton Eugene Renfro, 22, is charged in the 2016 death of Arvel Partain, 59. He was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on a Cherokee County warrant on Sunday and remains in the Angelina County Jail.
According to a DPS report, Renfro was driving northbound in the 1100 block of SE Loop 456 on Nov. 7, 2016. The investigator said that a pedestrian was walking or jogging on the east shoulder of the road when Renfro’s Chevrolet Cavalier veered to the right and struck Partain with the front driver’s side bumper. Renfro then swerved back into the proper lane and then swerved back toward the shoulder. His car flipped at least once and ended upside down in the grass across from Glenfawn Street.
According to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams, Renfro has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Information on the timing of the indictment was not available from the district clerk’s office.
