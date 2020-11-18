East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking good for the next few days, however, more humidity is expected and warmer temperatures as well. M/Sunny on Thursday, P/Cloudy on Friday and Saturday. Clouds and showers/thundershowers on Sunday as a cold front passes through ETX. Mostly Cloudy skies on Monday with a very slight chance for a shower or two. Better rain chance on Tuesday rising to near 30%. A few showers still possible early on Wednesday morning. Cooler Temperatures expected as well behind Sunday’s cold front. No Severe Weather is expected on Sunday at this time. Have a great day.