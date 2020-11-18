Drug raid at Athens motel results in 2 arrests, seizure of meth, cash, gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators and deputies raided a room at an Athens motel early Wednesday morning and arrested two suspected meth dealers. They also seized meth, cash, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.
Heather Renee Cervantes, 30, of Eustace, and Joshua Warren Pannitti, 30, of Waxahachie, were both arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance less than or equal to 400 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cervantes was also charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and Pannitti was also charged with parole violation.
Cervantes' bond amount was set at $58,500 for her three charges. The collective bond amount on Pannitti’s drug and gun charges was set at $50,000. No bond amount has been set for his parole violation.
“We caught these two suspects just before they were ready to dump pounds of this horrible drug on the streets,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a press release.
According to the press release, 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee signed the search warrant for the raid, the press release stated.
Two HCSO narcotics investigators took five deputies with them when they raided the suspects' room at the Stay Express Inn, which is located in the 700 block of East Tyler Street in Athens. The drug raid took place at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The two suspects had 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun, a large amount of cash, baggies for packaging the drugs, and paraphernalia to ingest the drug in their possession, the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.