Driver accused of leaving scene after hitting pedestrian in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a pedestrian was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
The victim in the accident is identified as Tracey Colquitt, 45, of Lufkin. Colquitt was taken by ambulance to a local helipad and flown by medical helicopter to an out-of-town hospital. He was conscious and alert following the incident. He appeared to have a broken leg and gash on his head.
A witness told officers he saw Colquitt in the road when he was traveling on South Timberland Drive near the intersection of Denman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The witness said he stopped his truck to help Colquitt when a silver car ran over him. The witness said the car, a silver Cadillac sedan, continued on and did not stop at the scene.
Officers found a license plate that belonged to the suspect vehicle in the roadway. They went to the address of the registered owner, and around 12 a.m., the suspect vehicle showed up at the home.
The driver of the vehicle said he was paying attention to a stopped truck and did not see Colquitt in the road until it was too late. He said he left the scene because he panicked. There was a female passenger in the car.
The incident remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
