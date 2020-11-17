WEBXTRA: Texas Rangers investigating Upshur County chase, standoff that ended with suspect and deputy shot

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It began when Gilmer police and Upshur County deputies responded to the CEFCO store at the intersection of U.S. 271 and State Highway 300. According to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, a customer had some kind of disagreement with the clerk. When officers arrived, a chase began.
When officers went to the suspects home, shots rang out. A deputy was hit and and the suspect was also injured by gunfire. The suspect is in custody and the deputy is recovering from a non-life threatening injury, according to officials.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum got a closer look at the two law enforcement vehicles that were hit by gunfire.
