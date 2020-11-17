WATCH: Goudarzi & Young Law Offices giving away 750 Bear Creek Smokehouse turkeys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brent Goudarzi with Goudarzi & Young Law Offices says his firm is continuing the tradition of giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to East Texas families in need.
Goudarzi said that in the past they’ve given away Greenberg turkeys, and expressed his condolences to Sam Greenberg over the loss of the business in a recent fire.
However, this year they are partnering with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall for the turkey giveaway. “We did our research and they have a great product,” Goudarzi said.
The first day of the giveaway will take place on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Gilmer Justice Center.
The second day will be Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at the law offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
Turkeys available while supplies last.
