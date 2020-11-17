Upshur County Sheriff’s Office releases name, charges for shooting suspect

By Christian Terry | November 17, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 5:08 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County man who was shot by law enforcement officers on November 16 after an alleged shooting spree has been charged and identified.

55-year-old Craig Steven Harwart has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect evaded a traffic stop by shooting at authorities, but was later located at his home where he allegedly opened fire on deputies, wounding one of them. Two Upshur County vehicles have several bullet holes that had been tagged by investigators. The Texas Rangers have taken over that investigation.

Harwart’s bond was set at $250,000, and remains under guard at a Longview Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said no mug shot was available at this time because Harwart has not been booked into jail yet.

