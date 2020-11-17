One dead following Monday night shooting in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - One of two victims from a Monday night shooting has died overnight in a Palestine Hospital.
Just after 6 p.m. Monday, Palestine police responded to a vehicle accident on M.L.K. Blvd. at Upper Lake Rd. where a white S.U.V. had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Both occupants had gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the ER by Palestine Regional EMS.
Shortly after the crash, Palestine police dispatch received a 911 call reporting gunshots near the 2100 block of M.L.K. Blvd., approximately half a mile from the scene of the crash. The caller reported that after hearing the shots, they witnessed a man fleeing the area on foot.
One of the victims, identified as Justice Harris, 25, of Baton Rouge, La., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The surviving victim has been treated and released from the hospital.
“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”
Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.
