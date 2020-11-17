Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day and temperatures will warm to the low 70s. Winds will be from the southeast, so it will feel a bit humid at times. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s. Tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday will be very similar days as far as the weather goes. Be prepared for partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 70s, and gusty winds from the south. Saturday you will notice a bit more cloud cover and possibly a stray shower up north. A significant cold front will pass through our area on Sunday bringing with it showers, breezy winds, and cool off to the 60s. Even cooler air will move in on Monday with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 50s.