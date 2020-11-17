Smith County exceeds 100K votes for the first time in history

Turnout exceeds 69% of registered voters

Voting (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland | November 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 9:56 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in history, Smith County exceeded 100,000 votes during the November election, according to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

During a regular meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, results from the recent election were canvassed. According to Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, 100,697 ballots were cast. Nelson said 69.63% of registered Smith County voters took part in this election.

Early Voting: 79,787

Election Day: 12,538

Mail-in ballots: 8,372

A canvass of election results is the official certification of the results.

