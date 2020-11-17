Smith County exceeds 100K votes for the first time in history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in history, Smith County exceeded 100,000 votes during the November election, according to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
During a regular meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, results from the recent election were canvassed. According to Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, 100,697 ballots were cast. Nelson said 69.63% of registered Smith County voters took part in this election.
Early Voting: 79,787
Election Day: 12,538
Mail-in ballots: 8,372
A canvass of election results is the official certification of the results.
