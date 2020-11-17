EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect more sunshine today and another nice afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the lower 70s with light winds. Sunny skies continue through midweek with a gradual warming trend. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the mid 70s by Wednesday and winds pick up out of the south by Thursday. Southerly winds will bring in higher humidity by the end of the week with more clouds this weekend. A cold front arrives Sunday afternoon with a decent chance for showers and thundershowers and another nice cool down for early next week.