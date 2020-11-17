Miranda Lambert to be inducted into National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of FameThe National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs for grades K-12 and adults. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It’s Never Just a HorseTM exhibition. Located at 1720 Gendy Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (ages 13+); $7 for seniors (60+), military, first responders and children (ages 3 to 12) and children 3 and under get in free with paid adult. For more news and information visit www.cowgirl.net or call 817-336-4475 and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.