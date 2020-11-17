Miranda Lambert to be inducted into National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (November 17, 2020 - Press Release) – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame will welcome five 2021 Inductees at the 45th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Dickies Arena.
These incoming Hall of Fame members represent a wide range of cowgirls – from a country music superstar, to a world champion breakaway roper, a renowned artist, cowboy hat designer and an Olympic medalist. The induction class includes Pop Chalee, Lari Dee Guy, Kathryn Kusner, Lavonna “Shorty” Koger and Miranda Lambert.
“We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum’s Hall of Fame,” said the Museum’s executive director Patricia Riley. “Congratulations to all.”
Miranda Lambert is a renowned country music superstar and songwriter who started her career in local Texas bars and released her self-titled debut album independently in 2001. Later she was signed by Sony Music and has since released seven albums as well as three albums with her trio, Pistol Annies.
She has won many awards, amongst them 35 ACM awards, which makes her the most decorated artist in ACM history, nine of which were consecutive ACM Female Artist of the year awards. In addition, she received two Grammy Awards and 14 CMA Awards.
Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to shine a spotlight on rescue animals and shelters, raising in excess of $4.5 million since its inception.
About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of FameThe National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs for grades K-12 and adults. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It’s Never Just a HorseTM exhibition. Located at 1720 Gendy Street Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (ages 13+); $7 for seniors (60+), military, first responders and children (ages 3 to 12) and children 3 and under get in free with paid adult. For more news and information visit www.cowgirl.net or call 817-336-4475 and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.